Northsight Capital (OTCMKTS:NCAP) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Northsight Capital, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NCAP – Get Rating) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.00. Northsight Capital shares last traded at $0.00, with a volume of 71,100 shares traded.
Northsight Capital Stock Performance
About Northsight Capital
Northsight Capital, Inc provides various online directories for a range of businesses engaged in the sale and distribution of cannabis and hemp related products. The company's principal product categories include a monthly listing and a paid advertising in one or more of the company's online directories; and leasing to customers one or more Internet domain names for the customer's use, as well as subscription to membership in Crush Mobile's dating applications.
