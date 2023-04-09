Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) Price Target Raised to $285.00

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) had its price target increased by UBS Group from $235.00 to $285.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the social networking company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America boosted their target price on Meta Platforms from $220.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Arete Research reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $125.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $217.31.

Shares of Meta Platforms stock opened at $216.10 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $187.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $145.45. Meta Platforms has a 12-month low of $88.09 and a 12-month high of $225.52. The firm has a market cap of $560.27 billion, a PE ratio of 25.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.88. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 21.23%. The company had revenue of $32.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.67 earnings per share. Meta Platforms’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Meta Platforms will post 10.23 EPS for the current year.

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.12, for a total value of $83,756.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 29,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,342,451.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.96, for a total value of $242,144.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $510,059.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.12, for a total value of $83,756.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,760 shares in the company, valued at $6,342,451.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 68,495 shares of company stock worth $12,403,944 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.92% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

