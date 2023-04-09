Bank of America Cuts Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) Price Target to $56.00

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Bank of America from $70.00 to $56.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on LITE. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Lumentum from $78.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday. Northland Securities reduced their price target on Lumentum from $65.00 to $57.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Lumentum in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities lowered shares of Lumentum from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from $77.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Lumentum in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a neutral rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lumentum has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $61.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:LITE opened at $46.33 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Lumentum has a 52-week low of $45.33 and a 52-week high of $96.46. The stock has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.22, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $54.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.84.

Lumentum ( NASDAQ:LITE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The technology company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $506.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $506.13 million. Lumentum had a net margin of 1.56% and a return on equity of 17.77%. Equities analysts predict that Lumentum will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lumentum by 99.8% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 35,809 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,868,000 after purchasing an additional 17,886 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of Lumentum during the fourth quarter worth $1,306,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Lumentum in the fourth quarter valued at about $620,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lumentum by 843.1% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 46,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,431,000 after buying an additional 41,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new position in Lumentum during the fourth quarter worth about $916,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.46% of the company’s stock.

Lumentum Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of optical and photonic products. It operates through the Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers segments. The OpComms segment includes a range of components, modules, and subsystems to support customers including carrier networks of access (local), metro (intracity), long-haul (city-to-city and worldwide), and submarine (undersea) applications.

