Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) Given New $60.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $66.00 to $60.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on LITE. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Lumentum in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a neutral rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Lumentum from $84.00 to $73.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Lumentum from $78.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Lumentum from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $83.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Lumentum from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lumentum presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $61.43.

NASDAQ LITE opened at $46.33 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $54.71 and its 200 day moving average is $58.84. Lumentum has a fifty-two week low of $45.33 and a fifty-two week high of $96.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 3.06. The company has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of 125.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.11.

Lumentum ( NASDAQ:LITE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The technology company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $506.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $506.13 million. Lumentum had a return on equity of 17.77% and a net margin of 1.56%. Sell-side analysts predict that Lumentum will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lumentum in the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,549,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Lumentum during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,040,000. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lumentum by 576.4% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 680,435 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,410,000 after purchasing an additional 579,835 shares during the last quarter. Tairen Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Lumentum in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,405,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lumentum by 50.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,202,143 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,716,000 after purchasing an additional 405,140 shares during the last quarter. 92.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lumentum Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of optical and photonic products. It operates through the Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers segments. The OpComms segment includes a range of components, modules, and subsystems to support customers including carrier networks of access (local), metro (intracity), long-haul (city-to-city and worldwide), and submarine (undersea) applications.

