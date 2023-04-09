Insider Selling: Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) VP Sells 4,360 Shares of Stock

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) VP Saria Tseng sold 4,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.99, for a total value of $2,127,636.40. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 270,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,771,939.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Performance

MPWR stock opened at $473.61 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.39, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $486.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $409.20. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $301.69 and a 52-week high of $541.39.

Monolithic Power Systems Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is a positive change from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.25%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CNB Bank raised its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 3.9% during the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 553 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. JB Capital LLC raised its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 1,368 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 6,380 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,256,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 808 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 3,411 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. 96.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MPWR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cowen upped their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $490.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $435.00 to $505.00 in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $450.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $620.00 price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $533.00 to $608.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Monolithic Power Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $542.09.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

