Atalaya Mining (LON:ATYM) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $352.55

Atalaya Mining Plc (LON:ATYM – Get Rating) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 352.55 ($4.38) and traded as low as GBX 326.50 ($4.05). Atalaya Mining shares last traded at GBX 335 ($4.16), with a volume of 263,194 shares changing hands.

ATYM has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America upped their target price on Atalaya Mining from GBX 370 ($4.60) to GBX 420 ($5.22) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Atalaya Mining from GBX 600 ($7.45) to GBX 595 ($7.39) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of Atalaya Mining from GBX 310 ($3.85) to GBX 470 ($5.84) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.79, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 352.55 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 309.90. The firm has a market capitalization of £468.60 million, a P/E ratio of 1,675.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 1.73.

Atalaya Mining Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mineral exploration and development in Spain. The company's flagship property is its 100% owned Proyecto Riotinto mine, an open-pit copper mine located in the Andalusia region of Spain. It produces copper concentrates, including silver by-products.

