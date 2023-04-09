Natural Health Trends (NASDAQ:NHTC) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $5.27

Natural Health Trends Corp. (NASDAQ:NHTC – Get Rating) shares crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.27 and traded as low as $5.09. Natural Health Trends shares last traded at $5.25, with a volume of 8,823 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, TheStreet raised Natural Health Trends from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th.

Get Natural Health Trends alerts:

Natural Health Trends Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.37. The company has a market capitalization of $60.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 175.06 and a beta of 0.81.

Natural Health Trends Dividend Announcement

Natural Health Trends ( NASDAQ:NHTC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. Natural Health Trends had a net margin of 0.64% and a return on equity of 0.59%. The business had revenue of $12.51 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. Natural Health Trends’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2,667.56%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Natural Health Trends during the third quarter valued at $47,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in Natural Health Trends by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 3,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Natural Health Trends by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 57,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 8,529 shares during the last quarter. 10.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Natural Health Trends Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Natural Health Trends Corp. engages in the provision of direct selling and e-commerce services. It offers personal care, and wellness products through NHT Global brand. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Natural Health Trends Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natural Health Trends and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.