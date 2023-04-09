Regional REIT (LON:RGL) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $58.10

Regional REIT Limited (LON:RGL – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 58.10 ($0.72) and traded as low as GBX 48.60 ($0.60). Regional REIT shares last traded at GBX 51.80 ($0.64), with a volume of 4,533,667 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Regional REIT in a research note on Friday, March 24th.

Regional REIT Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £267.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -398.46 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.82. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 58.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 60.29.

Regional REIT Announces Dividend

Regional REIT Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were paid a GBX 1.65 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. Regional REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently -5,384.62%.

(Get Rating)

Regional REIT Limited ("Regional REIT" or the "Company") and its subsidiaries (the "Group") is a United Kingdom ("UK") based real estate investment trust that launched in November 2015. It is managed by London & Scottish Property Investment Management Limited, the Asset Manager, and Toscafund Asset Management LLP, the Investment Manager.

