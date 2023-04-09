Regional REIT (LON:RGL) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $58.10

Regional REIT Limited (LON:RGL – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 58.10 ($0.72) and traded as low as GBX 48.60 ($0.60). Regional REIT shares last traded at GBX 51.80 ($0.64), with a volume of 4,533,667 shares.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Regional REIT in a research note on Friday, March 24th.
Regional REIT Stock Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of £267.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -398.46 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.82. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 58.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 60.29.
Regional REIT Announces Dividend
Regional REIT Company Profile
Regional REIT Limited ("Regional REIT" or the "Company") and its subsidiaries (the "Group") is a United Kingdom ("UK") based real estate investment trust that launched in November 2015. It is managed by London & Scottish Property Investment Management Limited, the Asset Manager, and Toscafund Asset Management LLP, the Investment Manager.
See Also
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/3 – 4/7
- Costco Sales Disappoint, Markets Are Missing This Upside Driver
- First Republic Bank Is A Speculative Play, Here’s Why
- The WD-40 Company Bottoms With Reversal In Sight
- 3 Low-Cost Stock ETFs That Are Crushing It This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Regional REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regional REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.