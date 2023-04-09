Avalon Advanced Materials (OTCMKTS:AVLNF) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.10

Avalon Advanced Materials Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVLNF – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.10 and traded as low as $0.09. Avalon Advanced Materials shares last traded at $0.09, with a volume of 751,451 shares changing hands.
Avalon Advanced Materials Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 3.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.10.
About Avalon Advanced Materials
Avalon Advanced Materials, Inc is a mineral development company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of specialty metal and mineral properties. Its projects include East Kemptville Tin, Lilypad Cesium, Nechalacho Ree, Separation Rapids Lithium, and Warren Township Feldspar.
