Everyman Media Group (LON:EMAN) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $77.85

Everyman Media Group plc (LON:EMAN – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 77.85 ($0.97) and traded as low as GBX 64.24 ($0.80). Everyman Media Group shares last traded at GBX 65.50 ($0.81), with a volume of 191,054 shares trading hands.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Everyman Media Group from GBX 245 ($3.04) to GBX 200 ($2.48) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 23rd.

The company has a market cap of £59.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,183.33 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 77.85 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 85.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 202.91.

In other Everyman Media Group news, insider Michael Rosehill acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 92 ($1.14) per share, with a total value of £46,000 ($57,128.66). 49.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Everyman Media Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership and management of cinemas in the United Kingdom. It operates a network of 36 venues with 119 screens under the Everyman brand. The company was formerly known as Finlaw Two Plc and changed its name to Everyman Media Group plc in October 2013.

