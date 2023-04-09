Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $12.64

Cogent Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:COGTGet Rating) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.64 and traded as low as $10.51. Cogent Biosciences shares last traded at $10.83, with a volume of 450,648 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

COGT has been the subject of a number of research reports. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Cogent Biosciences from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cogent Biosciences in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Cogent Biosciences from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Cogent Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, March 15th.

Cogent Biosciences Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.56 and its 200 day moving average is $12.62.

Institutional Trading of Cogent Biosciences

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cogent Biosciences by 285.8% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,460 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 12,193 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Cogent Biosciences by 66.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 71,423 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 28,422 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cogent Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $86,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Cogent Biosciences by 4.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 625,632 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,686,000 after purchasing an additional 27,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cogent Biosciences during the first quarter worth approximately $276,000.

Cogent Biosciences Company Profile

Cogent Biosciences, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of precision therapies for genetically defined diseases. It focuses on CGT9486, a selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor that is designed to potently inhibit the KIT D816V mutation as well as other mutations in KIT exon 17.

Further Reading

