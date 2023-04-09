Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $12.64

Cogent Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:COGT – Get Rating) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.64 and traded as low as $10.51. Cogent Biosciences shares last traded at $10.83, with a volume of 450,648 shares traded.
COGT has been the subject of a number of research reports. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Cogent Biosciences from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cogent Biosciences in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Cogent Biosciences from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Cogent Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, March 15th.
The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.56 and its 200 day moving average is $12.62.
Cogent Biosciences, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of precision therapies for genetically defined diseases. It focuses on CGT9486, a selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor that is designed to potently inhibit the KIT D816V mutation as well as other mutations in KIT exon 17.
