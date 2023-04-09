Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $12.64

Cogent Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:COGT – Get Rating) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.64 and traded as low as $10.51. Cogent Biosciences shares last traded at $10.83, with a volume of 450,648 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

COGT has been the subject of a number of research reports. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Cogent Biosciences from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cogent Biosciences in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Cogent Biosciences from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Cogent Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, March 15th.

Cogent Biosciences Price Performance

Institutional Trading of Cogent Biosciences

Cogent Biosciences Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cogent Biosciences by 285.8% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,460 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 12,193 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Cogent Biosciences by 66.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 71,423 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 28,422 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cogent Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $86,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Cogent Biosciences by 4.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 625,632 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,686,000 after purchasing an additional 27,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cogent Biosciences during the first quarter worth approximately $276,000.

Cogent Biosciences, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of precision therapies for genetically defined diseases. It focuses on CGT9486, a selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor that is designed to potently inhibit the KIT D816V mutation as well as other mutations in KIT exon 17.

Further Reading

