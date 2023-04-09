SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $3.52

SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY – Get Rating) shares passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.52 and traded as low as $3.50. SSAB AB (publ) shares last traded at $3.50, with a volume of 148 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on SSAAY. Danske cut shares of SSAB AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on SSAB AB (publ) from SEK 63 to SEK 68 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley upgraded SSAB AB (publ) from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. UBS Group lowered shares of SSAB AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of SSAB AB (publ) from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.25.

Get SSAB AB (publ) alerts:

SSAB AB (publ) Trading Down 1.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.31.

SSAB AB (publ) Company Profile

SSAB AB (publ) ( OTCMKTS:SSAAY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter. SSAB AB (publ) had a negative net margin of 6.70% and a positive return on equity of 26.05%. The business had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that SSAB AB will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

SSAB AB engages in the production of steel and construction solutions. It operates through the following segments: SSAB Special Steels, SSAB Europe, SSAB Americas, Tibnor and Ruukki Construction. The SSAB Special Steels segment markets and sells quenched, tempered, and hot rolled steels. The SSAB Europe segment focuses on strip, plate, and tubular products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SSAB AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SSAB AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.