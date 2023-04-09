Paladin Energy (OTCMKTS:PALAF) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.47

Paladin Energy Ltd (OTCMKTS:PALAF – Get Rating) shares crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.47 and traded as low as $0.39. Paladin Energy shares last traded at $0.39, with a volume of 124,705 shares traded.
Paladin Energy Stock Down 1.4 %
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.49.
Paladin Energy Company Profile
Paladin Energy Ltd. engages in the development and operation of uranium mines. It operates through the following segments: Exploration, Namibia, Malawi, and Australia. The Exploration segment focuses on developing, exploration, and evaluation projects. The Namibia and Malawi segments involve in the production and sale of uranium from the mines located in these geographic regions.
