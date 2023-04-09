CMC Markets (LON:CMCX) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $228.26

CMC Markets plc (LON:CMCX – Get Rating) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 228.26 ($2.83) and traded as low as GBX 165.40 ($2.05). CMC Markets shares last traded at GBX 169.60 ($2.11), with a volume of 252,786 shares.

CMC Markets Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.86, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.47. The firm has a market capitalization of £474.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 678.40 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 228.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 231.34.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider David Fineberg bought 124 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 243 ($3.02) per share, with a total value of £301.32 ($374.22). 64.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About CMC Markets

CMC Markets plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online retail financial services to retail, professional, stockbroking, and institutional clients in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, Canada, and internationally. The company offers its clients with the ability to trade contracts for difference and financial spread betting on a range of underlying shares, including indices, foreign currencies, commodities, cryptocurrencies, shares and ETFs, and treasuries through its trading platform.

