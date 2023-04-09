Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A (NASDAQ:HOVNP) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $18.40

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A (NASDAQ:HOVNP – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.40 and traded as low as $17.95. Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A shares last traded at $17.95, with a volume of 7,924 shares changing hands.
Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A Trading Down 0.3 %
The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.68.
Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, April 1st will be issued a $0.4766 dividend. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th.
