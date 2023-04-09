Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A (NASDAQ:HOVNP) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $18.40

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A (NASDAQ:HOVNP – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.40 and traded as low as $17.95. Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A shares last traded at $17.95, with a volume of 7,924 shares changing hands.

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A Trading Down 0.3 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.68.

Get Hovnanian Enterprises Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A alerts:

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, April 1st will be issued a $0.4766 dividend. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A

In related news, Director Edward A. Kangas sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.62, for a total transaction of $666,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 36,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,415,441.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hovnanian Enterprises Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hovnanian Enterprises Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.