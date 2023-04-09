Snipp Interactive (CVE:SPN) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.12

Shares of Snipp Interactive Inc. (CVE:SPN – Get Rating) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.12 and traded as low as C$0.11. Snipp Interactive shares last traded at C$0.11, with a volume of 10,100 shares.

The company has a market cap of C$31.06 million, a P/E ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.99.

Snipp Interactive Inc, a loyalty and promotions company, focuses on developing marketing engagement platforms in the United States, Canada, Ireland, and internationally. Its solutions include shopper marketing promotions, loyalty, rewards, rebates, and receipt processing. The company also engages in designing, executing, and promoting marketing programs.

