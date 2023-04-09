Canadian Spirit Resources (CVE:SPI) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.09

Canadian Spirit Resources Inc. (CVE:SPI – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.09 and traded as low as C$0.09. Canadian Spirit Resources shares last traded at C$0.09, with a volume of 26,000 shares trading hands.

Canadian Spirit Resources Stock Down 5.3 %

The stock has a market cap of C$24.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.00 and a beta of 1.77. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.09 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.06.

About Canadian Spirit Resources

Canadian Spirit Resources Inc, a natural resources company, focuses on the identification and development of opportunities in the unconventional natural gas sector in Canada. It primarily develops the Montney Formation natural gas and natural gas liquids resource play in the Farrell Creek/Altares area of northeastern British Columbia.

