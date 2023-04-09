Global Self Storage (NASDAQ:SELF) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $5.30

Global Self Storage, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELF – Get Rating) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.30 and traded as low as $5.13. Global Self Storage shares last traded at $5.13, with a volume of 6,904 shares traded.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Global Self Storage in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th.
Global Self Storage Stock Down 0.8 %
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.20. The stock has a market cap of $56.94 million, a PE ratio of 27.00 and a beta of 0.21.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. LSV Asset Management bought a new position in Global Self Storage during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Global Self Storage in the third quarter valued at $71,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Global Self Storage in the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new stake in Global Self Storage in the third quarter worth $72,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. raised its stake in Global Self Storage by 47.1% during the third quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 12,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.27% of the company’s stock.
About Global Self Storage
Global Self Storage, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, and re-development of self-storage properties. It offers personal, outdoor parking, climate controlled, wine, and business storage facilities. The company was founded on September 1, 1983 and is headquartered in Millbrook, NY.
