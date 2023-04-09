Ashtead Group (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $259.15

Shares of Ashtead Group plc (OTCMKTS:ASHTY – Get Rating) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $259.15 and traded as low as $218.68. Ashtead Group shares last traded at $221.91, with a volume of 27,421 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ASHTY. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Ashtead Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Ashtead Group from GBX 5,500 ($68.31) to GBX 6,000 ($74.52) in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Ashtead Group from GBX 6,000 ($74.52) to GBX 6,300 ($78.24) in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $259.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $236.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.80.

Ashtead Group Plc engages in the provision of equipment rental services. The company offers a full range of construction and industrial equipment. Its specialty product range includes equipment types such as pumps, power generation, heating, cooling, scaffolding, traffic management, temporary flooring, trench shoring, and lifting services.

