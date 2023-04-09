Rogue Resources (CVE:RRS) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.04

Rogue Resources Inc. (CVE:RRS – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.04 and traded as low as C$0.04. Rogue Resources shares last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 13,665 shares.

Rogue Resources Trading Down 11.1 %

The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.41 million, a PE ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.03. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.04 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.04.

Rogue Resources Company Profile

Rogue Resources Inc, a mining company, focuses on selling dimensional limestone for landscape applications in Canada. The company explores for silica, nickel, gold, and iron ore deposits. Its properties include the Snow White project in Ontario; the Silicon Ridge project located in Québec; and the Radio Hill iron ore project located to the southwest of Timmins, Ontario.

