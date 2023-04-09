ENN Energy (OTCMKTS:XNGSY) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $56.93

ENN Energy Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:XNGSY – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $56.93 and traded as low as $51.40. ENN Energy shares last traded at $52.33, with a volume of 12,923 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Citigroup raised shares of ENN Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th.

Get ENN Energy alerts:

ENN Energy Trading Up 0.8 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $56.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.86.

About ENN Energy

ENN Energy Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the investment, construction, operation, and management of gas pipeline infrastructures; and integrated energy, and vehicle and ship refueling stations in the People's Republic of China. It operates through five segments: Retail Gas Sales Business, Integrated Energy Business, Wholesale of Gas, Construction and Installation, and Value Added Business.

