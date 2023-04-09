Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $31.04

Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULH – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.04 and traded as low as $27.42. Universal Logistics shares last traded at $27.76, with a volume of 41,991 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Universal Logistics in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Universal Logistics Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market cap of $729.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.46.

Universal Logistics Dividend Announcement

Universal Logistics ( NASDAQ:ULH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The transportation company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $458.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $461.20 million. Universal Logistics had a return on equity of 43.17% and a net margin of 8.37%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th were paid a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 3rd. Universal Logistics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.60%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Universal Logistics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Universal Logistics by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 740,496 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $24,763,000 after acquiring an additional 20,063 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Universal Logistics by 29.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 410,810 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $13,031,000 after purchasing an additional 92,662 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Logistics by 2.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 187,474 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,946,000 after purchasing an additional 4,335 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Universal Logistics by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 136,148 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,758,000 after buying an additional 3,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Universal Logistics in the 4th quarter valued at $3,361,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.07% of the company’s stock.

About Universal Logistics

Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of customized transportation and logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Contract Logistics, Intermodal, Trucking, Company-Managed Brokerage, and Other. The Contract Logistics segment delivers value-added and/or dedicated transportation services to support inbound logistics to original equipment manufacturers and major retailers on a contractual basis, generally pursuant to terms of one year or longer.

