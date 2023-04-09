Nuvectra (OTCMKTS:NVTRQ) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.02

Nuvectra Corp (OTCMKTS:NVTRQ – Get Rating) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.02 and traded as low as $0.02. Nuvectra shares last traded at $0.02, with a volume of 382,600 shares.
Nuvectra Stock Down 25.0 %
The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.01.
Nuvectra Company Profile
Nuvectra Corporation, a neurostimulation medical device company, develops and commercializes neurostimulation technology platform for the treatment of various disorders in neuroscience and clinical markets. The company offers Algovita, a spinal cord stimulation system for the treatment of chronic intractable pain of the trunk and limbs.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Nuvectra (NVTRQ)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/3 – 4/7
- Costco Sales Disappoint, Markets Are Missing This Upside Driver
- First Republic Bank Is A Speculative Play, Here’s Why
- The WD-40 Company Bottoms With Reversal In Sight
- 3 Low-Cost Stock ETFs That Are Crushing It This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Nuvectra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuvectra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.