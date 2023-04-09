Analyzing DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) & SIGNA Sports United (NYSE:SSU)

SIGNA Sports United (NYSE:SSU – Get Rating) and DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for SIGNA Sports United and DICK’S Sporting Goods, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Get SIGNA Sports United alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SIGNA Sports United 0 2 0 0 2.00 DICK’S Sporting Goods 0 9 14 0 2.61

SIGNA Sports United presently has a consensus target price of $5.10, suggesting a potential upside of 42.06%. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a consensus target price of $156.61, suggesting a potential upside of 13.53%. Given SIGNA Sports United’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe SIGNA Sports United is more favorable than DICK’S Sporting Goods.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SIGNA Sports United $1.15 billion 1.21 -$613.33 million N/A N/A DICK’S Sporting Goods $12.37 billion 0.95 $1.04 billion $10.77 12.81

This table compares SIGNA Sports United and DICK’S Sporting Goods’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

DICK’S Sporting Goods has higher revenue and earnings than SIGNA Sports United.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

11.6% of SIGNA Sports United shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 75.1% of DICK’S Sporting Goods shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of SIGNA Sports United shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 32.8% of DICK’S Sporting Goods shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares SIGNA Sports United and DICK’S Sporting Goods’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SIGNA Sports United N/A N/A N/A DICK’S Sporting Goods 8.43% 45.97% 11.76%

Volatility and Risk

SIGNA Sports United has a beta of -0.02, indicating that its share price is 102% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DICK’S Sporting Goods has a beta of 1.44, indicating that its share price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

DICK’S Sporting Goods beats SIGNA Sports United on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SIGNA Sports United

(Get Rating)

SIGNA Sports United N.V. operates online sports web shops in the European Union, Switzerland, Norway, the United Kingdom, and the United States. Its product categories include bike, tennis/racket sports, outdoor, and team sports and athleisure. The company is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

About DICK’S Sporting Goods

(Get Rating)

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc. engages in the retailing extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories. It also offers its products both online and through mobile applications. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

Receive News & Ratings for SIGNA Sports United Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SIGNA Sports United and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.