Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) Price Target Raised to $296.00

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $293.00 to $296.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Moody’s from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Moody’s in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of Moody’s from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $342.00 to $349.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Moody’s from $289.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Moody’s presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $308.33.

Moody’s Price Performance

NYSE MCO opened at $298.62 on Thursday. Moody’s has a 1 year low of $230.16 and a 1 year high of $346.22. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $300.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $286.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. The company has a market cap of $54.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.30.

Moody’s Increases Dividend

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 25.13% and a return on equity of 62.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.33 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Moody’s will post 9.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th were paid a $0.77 dividend. This is a positive change from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.40%.

Insider Transactions at Moody’s

In other Moody’s news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.15, for a total transaction of $570,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,838 shares in the company, valued at $19,344,005.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Stephen T. Tulenko sold 2,818 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.10, for a total transaction of $837,227.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,030,381.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.15, for a total transaction of $570,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,344,005.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,701 shares of company stock valued at $7,046,117. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MCO. Mission Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in Moody’s in the first quarter worth $736,000. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 16.5% during the first quarter. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,015 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC increased its stake in shares of Moody’s by 4.2% in the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 4,437 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Moody’s by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,455 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,363,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acrisure Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Moody’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $231,000. 90.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA) segments. The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

Featured Articles

