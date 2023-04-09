Insider Selling: biote Corp. (NASDAQ:BTMDW) General Counsel Sells $64,332.64 in Stock

biote Corp. (NASDAQ:BTMDW – Get Rating) General Counsel Mary Elizabeth Conlon sold 10,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.92, for a total transaction of $64,332.64. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 122,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $724,619.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

biote Stock Up 4.9 %

Shares of biote stock opened at $0.43 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.51. biote Corp. has a 12 month low of $0.05 and a 12 month high of $1.23.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On biote

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new position in shares of biote during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. BBR Partners LLC bought a new position in biote during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Diametric Capital LP acquired a new position in biote in the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of biote in the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Meteora Capital LLC raised its position in shares of biote by 3,889.3% during the fourth quarter. Meteora Capital LLC now owns 461,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 449,715 shares during the period.

About biote

biote Corp. operates in medical practice-building business within the hormone optimization space. The company offers a platform for Biote-certified practitioners to optimize imbalances in their patient's hormone, vitamin, and mineral levels, as well as prescribe bioidentical hormone therapies and recommend dietary supplements.

