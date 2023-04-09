Insider Selling: Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE) CAO Sells $53,505.00 in Stock

Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Rating) CAO Pankaj Malik sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.67, for a total transaction of $53,505.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 95,492 shares in the company, valued at $3,406,199.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Pankaj Malik also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, February 16th, Pankaj Malik sold 2,247 shares of Braze stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.52, for a total transaction of $73,072.44.
Shares of Braze stock opened at $34.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.37 and a beta of 0.76. Braze, Inc. has a one year low of $22.53 and a one year high of $50.97. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.92.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Braze from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Braze from $50.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Braze from $47.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Braze from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on Braze from $47.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.00.
Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. It offers data ingestion products, such as Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and the delivery of mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards, as well as can be integrated into a range of digital interfaces and application development frameworks; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; and partner cohort syncing, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners.
