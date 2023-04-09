Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Fastenal in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on Fastenal from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Fastenal from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $52.88.

Fastenal Stock Performance

Shares of FAST opened at $51.48 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.39 billion, a PE ratio of 27.09, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 3.96. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $52.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.98. Fastenal has a 52 week low of $43.73 and a 52 week high of $59.75.

Fastenal Increases Dividend

Fastenal ( NASDAQ:FAST Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 34.38%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. Fastenal’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Fastenal will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd were given a $0.35 dividend. This is a positive change from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.68%.

Insider Transactions at Fastenal

In related news, VP Terry Modock Owen sold 15,000 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.24, for a total value of $798,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $372,680. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Fastenal

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Empirical Finance LLC increased its position in Fastenal by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 15,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $855,000 after buying an additional 744 shares during the period. RK Asset Management LLC increased its position in Fastenal by 5.7% during the first quarter. RK Asset Management LLC now owns 76,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,138,000 after acquiring an additional 4,165 shares during the period. Acrisure Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Fastenal during the 4th quarter valued at $474,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its holdings in Fastenal by 32,338.7% in the 4th quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 10,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 10,025 shares during the period. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC grew its position in Fastenal by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 12,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.99% of the company’s stock.

About Fastenal

Fastenal Co engages in the distribution of fasteners and tools. It also operates hardware stores. The company was founded by Robert A. Kierlin, Michael M. Gostomski, Henry K. McCannon, John D. Remick, and Stephen M. Slaggie in November 1967 and is headquartered in Winona, MN.

