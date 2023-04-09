Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Stock Down 0.8 %

FDP opened at $30.26 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.76 and a beta of 0.66. Fresh Del Monte Produce has a fifty-two week low of $22.63 and a fifty-two week high of $32.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 2.05.

Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Fresh Del Monte Produce had a return on equity of 4.97% and a net margin of 2.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.18) EPS.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at Fresh Del Monte Produce

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 7th. Fresh Del Monte Produce’s payout ratio is 29.27%.

In related news, VP Sergio Mancilla sold 1,485 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.20, for a total value of $44,847.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 68 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,053.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Sergio Mancilla sold 1,485 shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.20, for a total value of $44,847.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 68 shares in the company, valued at $2,053.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Hans Sauter sold 1,499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.76, for a total transaction of $46,109.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,677 shares of company stock valued at $112,788. 36.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Fresh Del Monte Produce

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Fresh Del Monte Produce in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce in the third quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 247.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,291 shares during the last quarter. 64.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fresh Del Monte Produce

Fresh Del Monte Produce, Inc engages in production and distribution of fresh fruit and vegetable products. It operates through the following segments: Fresh and Value-added products, Bananas, and Other Products and Services. The Fresh and Value-added products segment includes sales of pineapples, melons, non-tropical fruit (including grapes, apples, citrus, blueberries, strawberries, pears, peaches, plums, nectarines, cherries, and kiwis), other fruit and vegetables, avocados, fresh-cut fruit and vegetables, prepared fruit and vegetables, juices, other beverages, and prepared meals and snacks.

