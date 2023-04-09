Eastern (NASDAQ:EML) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Eastern (NASDAQ:EML – Get Rating) in a report released on Saturday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
Eastern Trading Up 0.5 %
Shares of EML opened at $19.10 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.63. Eastern has a twelve month low of $15.30 and a twelve month high of $24.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.80 million, a P/E ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 1.05.
Eastern Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. Eastern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.68%.
Institutional Trading of Eastern
About Eastern
The Eastern Co engages in the design, manufacture and sale of industrial hardware, security products and metal products. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Solutions and Diversified Products. The Engineered Solutions segment consists of Big 3 Precision. The Diversified Products segment consists of Frazer & Jones, Greenwald Industries, and Argo EMS.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Eastern (EML)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/3 – 4/7
- Costco Sales Disappoint, Markets Are Missing This Upside Driver
- First Republic Bank Is A Speculative Play, Here’s Why
- The WD-40 Company Bottoms With Reversal In Sight
- 3 Low-Cost Stock ETFs That Are Crushing It This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Eastern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.