Eastern (NASDAQ:EML) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Eastern (NASDAQ:EML – Get Rating) in a report released on Saturday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Eastern Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of EML opened at $19.10 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.63. Eastern has a twelve month low of $15.30 and a twelve month high of $24.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.80 million, a P/E ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 1.05.

Eastern Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. Eastern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.68%.

Institutional Trading of Eastern

About Eastern

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Eastern by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,559 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Eastern by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Eastern by 3.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eastern by 5.8% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 63,797 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,710,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Eastern by 24.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 118,122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,403,000 after purchasing an additional 23,344 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.54% of the company’s stock.

The Eastern Co engages in the design, manufacture and sale of industrial hardware, security products and metal products. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Solutions and Diversified Products. The Engineered Solutions segment consists of Big 3 Precision. The Diversified Products segment consists of Frazer & Jones, Greenwald Industries, and Argo EMS.

