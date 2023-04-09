Check-Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Check-Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Check-Cap from $15.00 to $7.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday.

Get Check-Cap alerts:

Check-Cap Price Performance

Shares of CHEK stock opened at $1.32 on Friday. Check-Cap has a twelve month low of $1.22 and a twelve month high of $9.20. The company has a market cap of $6.36 million and a P/E ratio of -0.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.62.

Institutional Trading of Check-Cap

Check-Cap Company Profile

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Check-Cap stock. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Check-Cap Ltd. ( NASDAQ:CHEK Get Rating ) by 51.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 141,319 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,868 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.15% of Check-Cap worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 17.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Check-Cap Ltd. is a clinical stage medical diagnostics company, which engages in the development of ingestible imaging capsule system for colorectal cancer screening. Its patented technology, C-Scan, is a patient-friendly preparation-free test designed to detect polyps before they may transform into cancer.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Check-Cap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check-Cap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.