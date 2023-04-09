First United (NASDAQ:FUNC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First United (NASDAQ:FUNC – Get Rating) in a report published on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

First United Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FUNC opened at $16.73 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $111.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.77. First United has a fifty-two week low of $16.18 and a fifty-two week high of $23.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.66.

First United Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.78%. This is an increase from First United’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 14th. First United’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.15%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First United

First United Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. EJF Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of First United by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 243,348 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in First United by 11.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 80,654 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,817,000 after acquiring an additional 8,224 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in First United by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 48,791 shares of the bank’s stock worth $958,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. rhino investment partners Inc lifted its holdings in shares of First United by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. rhino investment partners Inc now owns 41,597 shares of the bank’s stock worth $817,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First United by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 27,583 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 6,112 shares in the last quarter. 31.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First United Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in community banking services. It offers checking, savings, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, business loans, personal loans, mortgage loans, lines of credit, and consumer-oriented retirement accounts including individual retirement accounts, and employee benefit accounts through its subsidiary.

