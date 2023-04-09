First United (NASDAQ:FUNC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First United (NASDAQ:FUNC – Get Rating) in a report published on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.
First United Stock Performance
NASDAQ:FUNC opened at $16.73 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $111.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.77. First United has a fifty-two week low of $16.18 and a fifty-two week high of $23.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.66.
First United Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.78%. This is an increase from First United’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 14th. First United’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.15%.
First United Company Profile
First United Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in community banking services. It offers checking, savings, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, business loans, personal loans, mortgage loans, lines of credit, and consumer-oriented retirement accounts including individual retirement accounts, and employee benefit accounts through its subsidiary.
