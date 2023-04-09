Macquarie Reaffirms Outperform Rating for CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Macquarie restated their outperform rating on shares of CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $180.00 price objective on the stock.
Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on CrowdStrike from $150.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on CrowdStrike from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $120.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $147.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $172.38.
CrowdStrike Stock Up 0.0 %
Shares of CRWD opened at $127.82 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. CrowdStrike has a 12 month low of $92.25 and a 12 month high of $242.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $122.57 and its 200-day moving average is $128.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.15 billion, a PE ratio of -161.80 and a beta of 1.04.
Insider Buying and Selling at CrowdStrike
Institutional Trading of CrowdStrike
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRWD. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter worth $244,740,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,695,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,597,916,000 after buying an additional 1,597,116 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its position in CrowdStrike by 62.1% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,761,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,019,000 after buying an additional 1,440,905 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in CrowdStrike by 69.3% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,310,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,750,000 after buying an additional 945,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in CrowdStrike by 163.8% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,435,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,091,000 after buying an additional 891,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.05% of the company’s stock.
CrowdStrike Company Profile
CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity products and services to stop breaches. It offers cloud-delivered protection across endpoints, cloud workloads, identity and data, and threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CrowdStrike (CRWD)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/3 – 4/7
- Costco Sales Disappoint, Markets Are Missing This Upside Driver
- First Republic Bank Is A Speculative Play, Here’s Why
- The WD-40 Company Bottoms With Reversal In Sight
- 3 Low-Cost Stock ETFs That Are Crushing It This Year
Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.