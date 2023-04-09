Macquarie Reaffirms Outperform Rating for CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Macquarie restated their outperform rating on shares of CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $180.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on CrowdStrike from $150.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on CrowdStrike from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $120.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $147.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $172.38.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

CrowdStrike Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of CRWD opened at $127.82 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. CrowdStrike has a 12 month low of $92.25 and a 12 month high of $242.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $122.57 and its 200-day moving average is $128.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.15 billion, a PE ratio of -161.80 and a beta of 1.04.

Insider Buying and Selling at CrowdStrike

Institutional Trading of CrowdStrike

In other news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 845 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.85, for a total value of $111,413.25. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,279,323.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 845 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.85, for a total value of $111,413.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,279,323.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, President Michael Sentonas sold 7,926 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.85, for a total value of $1,045,043.10. Following the sale, the president now owns 217,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,622,393.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 94,568 shares of company stock valued at $12,663,171. 6.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRWD. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter worth $244,740,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,695,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,597,916,000 after buying an additional 1,597,116 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its position in CrowdStrike by 62.1% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,761,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,019,000 after buying an additional 1,440,905 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in CrowdStrike by 69.3% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,310,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,750,000 after buying an additional 945,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in CrowdStrike by 163.8% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,435,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,091,000 after buying an additional 891,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.05% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity products and services to stop breaches. It offers cloud-delivered protection across endpoints, cloud workloads, identity and data, and threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.