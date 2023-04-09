Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE – Get Rating) in a research note published on Saturday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the energy company’s stock.
Separately, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Azure Power Global from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 13th.
Azure Power Global Stock Performance
Shares of AZRE stock opened at $2.23 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.97 and its 200 day moving average is $4.34. Azure Power Global has a 12-month low of $1.62 and a 12-month high of $16.86.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Azure Power Global
About Azure Power Global
Azure Power Global Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the development, production, and sale of solar energy. It offers services to government utilities; and independent industrial and commercial customers. The company was founded by Harkanwal Singh Wadhwa and Inderpreet Singh Wadhwa in 2008 and is headquartered in New Delhi, India.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Azure Power Global (AZRE)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/3 – 4/7
- Costco Sales Disappoint, Markets Are Missing This Upside Driver
- First Republic Bank Is A Speculative Play, Here’s Why
- The WD-40 Company Bottoms With Reversal In Sight
- 3 Low-Cost Stock ETFs That Are Crushing It This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Azure Power Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Azure Power Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.