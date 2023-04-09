Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE – Get Rating) in a research note published on Saturday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the energy company’s stock.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Azure Power Global from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 13th.

Azure Power Global Stock Performance

Shares of AZRE stock opened at $2.23 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.97 and its 200 day moving average is $4.34. Azure Power Global has a 12-month low of $1.62 and a 12-month high of $16.86.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Azure Power Global

About Azure Power Global

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AZRE. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in Azure Power Global by 41.2% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 34,258,963 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $805,096,000 after buying an additional 9,999,691 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Azure Power Global by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,592,541 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $43,139,000 after acquiring an additional 73,694 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Azure Power Global by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,387,935 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,982,000 after purchasing an additional 261,022 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Azure Power Global by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 834,702 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,624,000 after purchasing an additional 61,381 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Azure Power Global by 41.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 786,841 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $13,093,000 after purchasing an additional 230,882 shares in the last quarter.

Azure Power Global Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the development, production, and sale of solar energy. It offers services to government utilities; and independent industrial and commercial customers. The company was founded by Harkanwal Singh Wadhwa and Inderpreet Singh Wadhwa in 2008 and is headquartered in New Delhi, India.

