Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning.

PRGO has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Perrigo from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Sunday, March 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Perrigo in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. They set a buy rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Perrigo has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $48.00.

Perrigo stock opened at $36.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Perrigo has a one year low of $30.78 and a one year high of $43.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.22 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $36.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.76.

Perrigo ( NYSE:PRGO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.05. Perrigo had a positive return on equity of 5.79% and a negative net margin of 2.91%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Perrigo will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were given a $0.273 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Perrigo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. Perrigo’s payout ratio is -113.54%.

In other news, EVP Thomas Farrington sold 3,723 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.57, for a total value of $132,427.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,823 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,414.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Ronald Craig Janish sold 4,500 shares of Perrigo stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.92, for a total value of $166,140.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $745,451.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas Farrington sold 3,723 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.57, for a total transaction of $132,427.11. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,414.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,223 shares of company stock worth $619,867 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Perrigo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $720,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Perrigo by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,050,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,822,000 after buying an additional 20,979 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Perrigo by 109.0% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 1,397 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Perrigo by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 28,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $988,000 after buying an additional 1,846 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in shares of Perrigo by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 21,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.09% of the company’s stock.

Perrigo Co Plc engages in the provision of self-care products and over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions. It enhances individual well-being by empowering consumers to proactively prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Self-Care Americas (CSCA) and Consumer Self-Care International (CSCI).

