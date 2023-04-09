CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Stock Up 3.4 %

NYSE:CORR opened at $1.22 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.92. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust has a 1-year low of $0.96 and a 1-year high of $3.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

Get CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust by 80,730.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,267,943 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $34,000,000 after purchasing an additional 16,247,817 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 13.38% of the company’s stock.

About CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on energy infrastructure such as pipelines, storage terminals, transmission, and distribution assets. The company was founded by Richard C. Green, Jr. on September 8, 2005 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.