Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX – Get Rating) to a sell rating in a research report released on Saturday.
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. They set a hold rating and a $3.00 price target for the company.
Lexicon Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $2.37 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.22. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.31 and a 12 month high of $3.48. The company has a market capitalization of $447.29 million, a PE ratio of -3.89 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 6.08, a quick ratio of 6.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LXRX. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Acrisure Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 88.2% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 9,700 shares during the period.
Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of human disease. Its drug candidates include: LX9211, an orally-delivered small molecule drug candidate, as a treatment for neuropathic pain, and Sotagliflozin, a treatment for heart failure and type 1 diabetes.
