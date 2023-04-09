Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday morning.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on VNOM. Roth Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Viper Energy Partners in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. TheStreet lowered shares of Viper Energy Partners from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Viper Energy Partners from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on Viper Energy Partners from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $36.89.

Viper Energy Partners Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VNOM opened at $29.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.41, a current ratio of 5.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.97. Viper Energy Partners has a 52-week low of $23.51 and a 52-week high of $36.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.89 and a beta of 1.92.

Viper Energy Partners Announces Dividend

Viper Energy Partners ( NASDAQ:VNOM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. Viper Energy Partners had a return on equity of 6.38% and a net margin of 17.50%. The business had revenue of $203.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Viper Energy Partners will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.55%. Viper Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.75%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 205,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $6,781,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,844,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $324,859,524. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Viper Energy Partners news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 205,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $6,781,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,844,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $324,859,524. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Frank C. Hu acquired 2,000 shares of Viper Energy Partners stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.50 per share, with a total value of $55,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,907 shares in the company, valued at $162,442.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Viper Energy Partners

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BTC Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 4.8% in the first quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,126 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 651 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 305.5% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 38,256 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after acquiring an additional 28,821 shares in the last quarter. Natixis lifted its position in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 586,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $18,629,000 after acquiring an additional 293,000 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Viper Energy Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $315,000. Finally, Biltmore Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Viper Energy Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $518,334,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.22% of the company’s stock.

Viper Energy Partners Company Profile

Viper Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. The company was founded on February 27, 2014 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

Further Reading

