Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday.
Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Puma Biotechnology in a report on Monday, March 6th.
Puma Biotechnology Stock Up 9.1 %
Shares of PBYI stock opened at $3.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.43 and its 200-day moving average is $3.54. Puma Biotechnology has a 1 year low of $1.60 and a 1 year high of $5.16.
Puma Biotechnology Company Profile
Puma Biotechnology, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It acquires and develops innovative products for the treatment of various forms of cancer. It focuses on in-licensing drug candidates that are undergoing or have already completed initial clinical testing for the treatment of cancer and then seek to further develop those drug candidates for commercial use.
