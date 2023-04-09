Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Puma Biotechnology in a report on Monday, March 6th.

Shares of PBYI stock opened at $3.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.43 and its 200-day moving average is $3.54. Puma Biotechnology has a 1 year low of $1.60 and a 1 year high of $5.16.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PBYI. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 1.2% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 355,368 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $842,000 after buying an additional 4,251 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 88,322 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 6,075 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its position in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 45.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 19,918 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 6,212 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 380,911 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after purchasing an additional 6,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 205,138 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 7,066 shares during the period. 60.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Puma Biotechnology, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It acquires and develops innovative products for the treatment of various forms of cancer. It focuses on in-licensing drug candidates that are undergoing or have already completed initial clinical testing for the treatment of cancer and then seek to further develop those drug candidates for commercial use.

