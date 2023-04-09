Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the medical device company’s stock.

Avinger Trading Down 5.4 %

Shares of Avinger stock opened at $0.72 on Friday. Avinger has a twelve month low of $0.72 and a twelve month high of $3.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.26 million, a PE ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.14.

Get Avinger alerts:

Institutional Trading of Avinger

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AVGR. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in Avinger in the 3rd quarter valued at $768,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avinger during the second quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Avinger in the first quarter valued at about $64,000. 14.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Avinger

Avinger, Inc is a commercial-stage medical device company, which engages in the designs, manufactures and sells image-guided, catheter-based systems that are used by physicians to treat patients with peripheral artery disease. Its products include Pantheris, Lightbox, Ocelot, Wildcat, Juicebox, and Kittycat.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Avinger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avinger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.