Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) Price Target Cut to $31.00

Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $38.00 to $31.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has a market perform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Heritage Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a sell rating on the stock.

Heritage Financial Stock Performance

Shares of HFWA opened at $20.79 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $729.94 million, a P/E ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.79. Heritage Financial has a 52 week low of $20.25 and a 52 week high of $34.34.

Heritage Financial Increases Dividend

Heritage Financial ( NASDAQ:HFWA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.64. Heritage Financial had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 31.85%. The business had revenue of $69.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.70 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Heritage Financial will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.23%. This is an increase from Heritage Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 7th. Heritage Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.10%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Heritage Financial by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Heritage Financial by 2.1% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 18,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Heritage Financial by 1.6% during the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 29,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $731,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Heritage Financial by 3.0% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 31,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $819,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in Heritage Financial by 25.6% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.91% of the company’s stock.

Heritage Financial Company Profile

Heritage Financial Corp. is bank holding company, which engages in the business of planning, directing, and coordinating the business activities of wholly owned subsidiary Heritage Bank. It includes commercial lending and deposit relationships with small and medium businesses and their owners in market areas, and attracting deposits from the general public.

