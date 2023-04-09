Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) Lowered to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Saturday.

CLFD has been the topic of several other reports. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Clearfield in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued an outperform rating and a $141.00 target price on the stock. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Clearfield from $141.00 to $114.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Lake Street Capital dropped their target price on shares of Clearfield from $108.00 to $63.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Clearfield from $135.00 to $110.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Clearfield from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Clearfield currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $108.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLFD opened at $45.28 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $689.16 million, a P/E ratio of 11.92 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $56.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.50. The company has a current ratio of 6.49, a quick ratio of 4.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Clearfield has a 12-month low of $43.56 and a 12-month high of $134.90.

Clearfield ( NASDAQ:CLFD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $85.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.56 million. Clearfield had a return on equity of 30.34% and a net margin of 17.41%. Clearfield’s quarterly revenue was up 68.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Clearfield will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Charles N. Hayssen bought 3,000 shares of Clearfield stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $60.50 per share, for a total transaction of $181,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 136,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,279,243.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Charles N. Hayssen acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $60.50 per share, with a total value of $181,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 136,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,279,243.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Ronald G. Roth bought 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $64.00 per share, for a total transaction of $198,400.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 1,254,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,306,112. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 15.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Clearfield in the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Clearfield in the third quarter worth $62,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Clearfield by 54.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 690 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming increased its holdings in shares of Clearfield by 140.6% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 854 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clearfield in the 4th quarter worth about $94,000. Institutional investors own 54.60% of the company’s stock.

Clearfield, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of fiber protection. It operates through the Clearfield and Nestor Cable segment. The Clearfield segment involves the design, manufacture, and selling of fiber management, protection, and delivery solutions. The Nestor Cables segment includes designs, manufacture, and selling fiber management, protection, and delivery solutions.

