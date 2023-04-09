Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Saturday morning.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Henry Schein from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $70.00 to $69.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Barrington Research reduced their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $99.00 to $92.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Henry Schein from $99.00 to $97.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $85.89.

Henry Schein stock opened at $84.73 on Friday. Henry Schein has a 1 year low of $64.75 and a 1 year high of $92.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $81.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.19. The company has a market cap of $11.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.78, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.81.

Henry Schein ( NASDAQ:HSIC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.14. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 4.25%. The business had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Henry Schein will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Philip A. Laskawy sold 6,405 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.74, for a total value of $504,329.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,066,058.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Henry Schein news, Director Kurt P. Kuehn sold 1,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.46, for a total transaction of $147,871.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,214,185.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Philip A. Laskawy sold 6,405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.74, for a total transaction of $504,329.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,066,058.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Henry Schein by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,331,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,336,756,000 after buying an additional 214,846 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 4,414,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,334,000 after acquiring an additional 910,179 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Henry Schein by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,652,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,700,000 after acquiring an additional 322,602 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Henry Schein by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,209,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,960,000 after purchasing an additional 18,816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Henry Schein by 7.9% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,434,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,915,000 after purchasing an additional 178,783 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.45% of the company’s stock.

Henry Schein, Inc engages in the provision of health care products and services to medical, dental, and veterinary office-based practitioners. It operates through the Healthcare Distribution and Technology and Value-Added Services segments. The Healthcare Distribution segment includes consumable products, laboratory, small and large equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical, diagnostic tests, infection-control products, and vitamins.

