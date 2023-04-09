Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Sealed Air from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Sealed Air from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Sealed Air from $43.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Sealed Air from $61.00 to $57.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, UBS Group raised Sealed Air from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sealed Air currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $57.82.

Get Sealed Air alerts:

Sealed Air Stock Down 0.3 %

Sealed Air stock opened at $46.87 on Friday. Sealed Air has a fifty-two week low of $41.24 and a fifty-two week high of $69.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.41, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.03, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.97.

Sealed Air Dividend Announcement

Sealed Air ( NYSE:SEE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. Sealed Air had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 254.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.12 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sealed Air will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.95%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sealed Air

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Sealed Air during the fourth quarter worth $73,895,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Sealed Air by 358.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,082,196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,979,000 after purchasing an additional 846,299 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Sealed Air by 93.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 583,221 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,052,000 after purchasing an additional 282,200 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in Sealed Air during the fourth quarter worth approximately $13,729,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Sealed Air by 114.8% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 497,194 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,698,000 after buying an additional 265,774 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.63% of the company’s stock.

Sealed Air Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sealed Air Corp. engages in the provision of food safety and security, facility hygiene, and product protection services. It operates through the Food and Protective segments. The Food segment services perishable food processors in fresh red meat, smoked and processed meat, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sealed Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sealed Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.