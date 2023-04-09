Contrasting Ubiquiti (UI) and Its Competitors

Ubiquiti (NASDAQ:UI – Get Rating) is one of 48 public companies in the “Radio & t.v. communications equipment” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Ubiquiti to related companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, risk and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Ubiquiti and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ubiquiti 19.42% -107.88% 36.56% Ubiquiti Competitors -245.24% -53.66% -5.21%

Dividends

Ubiquiti pays an annual dividend of $2.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. Ubiquiti pays out 41.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Radio & t.v. communications equipment” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.2% and pay out 44.6% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ubiquiti 0 0 0 0 N/A Ubiquiti Competitors 291 1538 2503 108 2.55

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Ubiquiti and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

As a group, “Radio & t.v. communications equipment” companies have a potential upside of 22.25%. Given Ubiquiti’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Ubiquiti has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Ubiquiti and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Ubiquiti $1.69 billion $378.66 million 45.99 Ubiquiti Competitors $4.42 billion $643.17 million 2.76

Ubiquiti’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Ubiquiti. Ubiquiti is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

3.6% of Ubiquiti shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.3% of shares of all “Radio & t.v. communications equipment” companies are owned by institutional investors. 93.2% of Ubiquiti shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 19.7% of shares of all “Radio & t.v. communications equipment” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Ubiquiti has a beta of 1.27, suggesting that its share price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ubiquiti’s competitors have a beta of -2.77, suggesting that their average share price is 377% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Ubiquiti Company Profile

Ubiquiti, Inc. is focused on democratizing network technology on a global scale. It sells networking equipment and provides related software platforms. The firm develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use. Its trademarks include the U logo, UI, airMAX, airFiber, mFi, EdgeMAX, UniFi, AmpliFi, and UFiber. The company was founded by Robert J. Pera in October 2003 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

