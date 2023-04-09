Forge Global (FRGE) and Its Rivals Head to Head Analysis

Forge Global (NYSE:FRGE – Get Rating) is one of 23 public companies in the “Security & commodity brokers, dealers, exchanges & services” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Forge Global to related businesses based on the strength of its risk, profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Forge Global and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Forge Global alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Forge Global -161.22% -26.59% -22.44% Forge Global Competitors 4.06% 20.57% 5.50%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Forge Global and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Forge Global $69.38 million -$111.86 million -1.10 Forge Global Competitors $7.42 billion $656.15 million 30.96

Volatility & Risk

Forge Global’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Forge Global. Forge Global is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Forge Global has a beta of 2.29, indicating that its share price is 129% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Forge Global’s competitors have a beta of 1.37, indicating that their average share price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

13.7% of Forge Global shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.7% of shares of all “Security & commodity brokers, dealers, exchanges & services” companies are held by institutional investors. 20.0% of Forge Global shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.0% of shares of all “Security & commodity brokers, dealers, exchanges & services” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Forge Global and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Forge Global 0 4 2 0 2.33 Forge Global Competitors 146 899 1204 32 2.49

Forge Global currently has a consensus target price of $3.48, suggesting a potential upside of 118.55%. As a group, “Security & commodity brokers, dealers, exchanges & services” companies have a potential upside of 29.56%. Given Forge Global’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Forge Global is more favorable than its competitors.

Summary

Forge Global competitors beat Forge Global on 10 of the 13 factors compared.

About Forge Global

(Get Rating)

Forge Global Holdings, Inc. provides marketplace infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for private market participants. It enables private company shareholders to trade private company shares with accredited investors. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in San Francisco, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Forge Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forge Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.