Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) and GAMCO Investors (NYSE:GAMI) Financial Analysis

GAMCO Investors (NYSE:GAMI – Get Rating) and Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Dividends

GAMCO Investors pays an annual dividend of $0.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. Morgan Stanley pays an annual dividend of $3.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.7%. GAMCO Investors pays out 6.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Morgan Stanley pays out 50.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Morgan Stanley has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years. Morgan Stanley is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for GAMCO Investors and Morgan Stanley, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GAMCO Investors 0 0 0 0 N/A Morgan Stanley 1 7 8 1 2.53

Profitability

Morgan Stanley has a consensus price target of $95.63, suggesting a potential upside of 13.59%. Given Morgan Stanley’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Morgan Stanley is more favorable than GAMCO Investors.

This table compares GAMCO Investors and Morgan Stanley’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GAMCO Investors 25.34% 57.64% 28.82% Morgan Stanley 16.73% 12.06% 0.96%

Volatility & Risk

GAMCO Investors has a beta of 1.25, indicating that its share price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Morgan Stanley has a beta of 1.34, indicating that its share price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares GAMCO Investors and Morgan Stanley’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GAMCO Investors $258.75 million 1.82 $65.56 million $2.51 7.27 Morgan Stanley $65.94 billion 2.15 $11.03 billion $6.14 13.71

Morgan Stanley has higher revenue and earnings than GAMCO Investors. GAMCO Investors is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Morgan Stanley, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

30.5% of GAMCO Investors shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 83.5% of Morgan Stanley shares are owned by institutional investors. 81.2% of GAMCO Investors shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of Morgan Stanley shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Morgan Stanley beats GAMCO Investors on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About GAMCO Investors

GAMCO Investors, Inc. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of investment advisory and asset management services. It offers investment advisory principally through Gabelli Funds and GAMCO Asset, which manages separate accounts for high net worth individuals, institutions, and qualified pension plans, and through its role as advisor to a family of mutual funds. The company was founded by Mario J. Gabelli in 1976 and is headquartered in Rye, NY.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management. The Institutional Services segment provides financial advisory, capital-raising services, and related financing services on behalf of institutional investors. The Wealth Management segment offers brokerage and investment advisory services covering various types of investments, including equities, options, futures, foreign currencies, precious metals, fixed-income securities, mutual funds, structured products, alternative investments, unit investment trusts, managed futures, separately managed accounts, and mutual fund asset allocation programs. The Investment Management segment provides equity, fixed income, alternative investments, real estate, and merchant banking strategies. The company was founded by Harold Stanley and Henry S. Morgan in 1924 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

