Reviewing Cipher Mining (CIFR) & The Competition

Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR – Get Rating) is one of 77 publicly-traded companies in the “Nondepository credit institutions” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Cipher Mining to related businesses based on the strength of its valuation, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Risk and Volatility

Cipher Mining has a beta of 2.3, suggesting that its stock price is 130% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cipher Mining’s rivals have a beta of 5.71, suggesting that their average stock price is 471% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Cipher Mining and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Cipher Mining $3.04 million -$39.05 million -14.56 Cipher Mining Competitors $3.64 billion $563.47 million 1.31

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Cipher Mining’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Cipher Mining. Cipher Mining is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

10.8% of Cipher Mining shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 34.2% of shares of all “Nondepository credit institutions” companies are owned by institutional investors. 1.8% of Cipher Mining shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 20.3% of shares of all “Nondepository credit institutions” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Cipher Mining and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cipher Mining 0 0 3 0 3.00 Cipher Mining Competitors 279 1262 1870 67 2.50

Cipher Mining currently has a consensus price target of $2.90, suggesting a potential upside of 24.46%. As a group, “Nondepository credit institutions” companies have a potential upside of 35.02%. Given Cipher Mining’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Cipher Mining has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares Cipher Mining and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cipher Mining N/A -35.58% -32.22% Cipher Mining Competitors -75.80% 1.48% -0.24%

Summary

Cipher Mining rivals beat Cipher Mining on 10 of the 13 factors compared.

About Cipher Mining

Cipher Mining Inc., a technology company, operates in the bitcoin mining ecosystem in the United States. It engages in developing and growing a cryptocurrency mining business that specializes in bitcoin. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

