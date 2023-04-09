KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.82.
Several analysts have recently commented on BEKE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of KE from $23.00 to $23.50 in a research note on Friday. TheStreet raised KE from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of KE from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of KE in a report on Friday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.
KE Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:BEKE opened at $18.88 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.65 and a 200-day moving average of $16.32. The firm has a market cap of $23.87 billion, a PE ratio of -99.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of -1.10. KE has a twelve month low of $9.09 and a twelve month high of $21.08.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On KE
KE Company Profile
KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, and Emerging and Other Services.
