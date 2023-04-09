KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.82.

Several analysts have recently commented on BEKE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of KE from $23.00 to $23.50 in a research note on Friday. TheStreet raised KE from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of KE from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of KE in a report on Friday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get KE alerts:

KE Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BEKE opened at $18.88 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.65 and a 200-day moving average of $16.32. The firm has a market cap of $23.87 billion, a PE ratio of -99.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of -1.10. KE has a twelve month low of $9.09 and a twelve month high of $21.08.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On KE

KE Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BEKE. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of KE during the 4th quarter worth about $1,431,000. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KE by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 67,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $939,000 after purchasing an additional 2,533 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in KE by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 60,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,000 after buying an additional 12,321 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service grew its holdings in shares of KE by 72.2% during the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 127,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,778,000 after purchasing an additional 53,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DRW Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of KE during the fourth quarter worth $186,000. 40.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, and Emerging and Other Services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for KE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.