Analyzing ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) and Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT)

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Rating) and Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares ZoomInfo Technologies and Cognyte Software’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ZoomInfo Technologies $1.10 billion 8.51 $63.20 million $0.16 144.45 Cognyte Software $474.04 million 0.49 -$14.89 million ($1.48) -2.34

ZoomInfo Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Cognyte Software. Cognyte Software is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ZoomInfo Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Profitability

ZoomInfo Technologies has a beta of 0.95, suggesting that its share price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cognyte Software has a beta of 1.33, suggesting that its share price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares ZoomInfo Technologies and Cognyte Software’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ZoomInfo Technologies 5.76% 8.32% 2.56% Cognyte Software -27.34% -47.95% -22.28%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for ZoomInfo Technologies and Cognyte Software, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ZoomInfo Technologies 0 3 15 0 2.83 Cognyte Software 0 2 0 0 2.00

ZoomInfo Technologies currently has a consensus target price of $38.56, suggesting a potential upside of 66.83%. Cognyte Software has a consensus target price of $3.00, suggesting a potential downside of 13.29%. Given ZoomInfo Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe ZoomInfo Technologies is more favorable than Cognyte Software.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

85.0% of ZoomInfo Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 84.9% of Cognyte Software shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.7% of ZoomInfo Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 62.7% of Cognyte Software shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

ZoomInfo Technologies beats Cognyte Software on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ZoomInfo Technologies

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle. It serves enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses that operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Washington.

About Cognyte Software

Cognyte Software Ltd. provides an investigative analytics software to governments and enterprises worldwide. Its Actionable Intelligence for a Safer World, an open software designed to help governments and enterprises accelerate and enhance the effectiveness of investigations. The company also offers network intelligence analytics, open source and threat intelligence analytics, and operational intelligence analytics solutions. Its solutions are designed to support various use cases and support a range of users, including data analysts, investigation managers, and security operations center operators, as well as operational field teams. In addition, the company provides customer support, professional, and integration services. Its government customers include national, regional, and local government agencies; and enterprise customers consist of commercial and physical security customers. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Herzliya, Israel.

